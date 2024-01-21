Lion men finish first, women third at Washburn Rustbuster Track and Field Meet

Jan. 21—The Missouri Southern men finished first and the women third at the Washburn Rustbuster Indoor Track and Field Meet on Saturday in Topeka.

The Lions earned a combined five first-place finishes at the meet.

Missouri Southern's Peyton Barton, a senior from McDonald County, logged a new NCAA D-II men's season best with 21.85 meters in the weight throw. Runner up Braden Rose, Washburn, recorded the second best D-II result this year with a personal best 21.18-meter throw.

Not to be outdone, Lion junior Mallory Huber had a D-II season fourth-best with an 18.89-meter effort in the women's weight throw to capture first place.

Sophomore Briar Gillum was fourth with an NCAA-qualifying and personal best mark of 17.03 meters. Gillum also threw a qualifying mark of 14.06 meters in the women's shot put to finish second.

MSSU junior JaDarius Pigg won the 60-meter men's hurdles with an NCAA-qualifying 8.14 time; senior teammate Malachi Pipkin also set a qualifying mark with a fourth-place 8.17 time in the event.

The Lion men captured first and second in the pole vault, with both athletes logging NCAA qualifying marks. Freshman Travis Greenfield won the event with a personal best 4.86-meter vault. Fellow freshman Bastien Franck was second with a 4.76-meter vault.

Carthage senior Taris Jackson won the triple jump for MSSU with an NCAA D-II-qualifying and meet record, 15.39 meters. His jump was the fourth best this season in D-II. Lion sophomore Peyton McBride was fifth with a 14.29-meter jump.

Gabrielle McPherson, a freshman, took second in the women's long jump with a personal best jump of 5.56 meters.

MSSU sophomore Cedric Pearson was second in the men's shot put with a qualifying mark of 17.35 meters, and Lion junior Ashyiria Savage finished third with an NCAA D-II-qualifying time of 8.79 in the women's 60-meter hurdles.

Southern sophomore Holly Robinson and junior Katie Candrl finished third and fourth, respectively, in the women's pole vault with 3.8-meter vaults. Robinson cleared the height on her first attempt and Candrl on her second. Junior Mackenzie Moring placed sixth after clearing 3.60 meters.

Junior Jon Watts took fourth with an NCAA-qualifying jump of 7.21-meters in the men's long jump; McBride finished ninth with a distance of 7 meters.

Other Lion finishes included junior Kayanna Gaines, who was was fifth in the women's mile with a time of 5:10.42.

Southern sophomore Lillian Hart was sixth in the women's long jump with a 10.49-meter leap, and freshman Kyla Weems with a seventh in the women's 3,000-meter race with a time of 10:35.63.

Luke Brumit, a Webb City junior, claimed seventh in the men's high jump with a 1.96-meter leap.

Freshman Claire Cole tied for 10th place with a 1.5-meter performance in the women's high jump.

MSSU freshman Miguel Solano was 10th in the men's 800-meter race with a time of 1:56.85.

The Lion men finished with 72 points in a field of 22 teams that included D-I, D-II and NJCAA athletes.

Washburn won the women's team title with 81 points.

The Lions next travel to Pittsburg on Saturday, Jan. 27, for the Pittsburg State Invitational.