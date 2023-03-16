Lions coach Dan Campbell is a draw for free agents.

That’s the word from Cam Sutton, the cornerback who signed a free agent contract with the Lions and was introduced in Detroit today. Sutton said he wanted to play for Campbell, and he knows there are plenty of others around the NFL who want to play for him as well.

“Seeing what he’s been doing around the league, it’s exhilarating, man. Like, guys love this guy. Not just me speaking, but you see how far it spreads around the league. Guys want to play for him. Guys love the energy and everything he brings,” Sutton said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

When the Lions hired Campbell two years ago, plenty of observers mocked his introductory speech in which he said, “When you knock us down, we’re going to get up and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off.” But Sutton says players respond to Campbell’s fiery demeanor.

New Lion Cam Sutton: Players around the NFL want to play for Dan Campbell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk