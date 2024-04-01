Linwood's Destin Lasco produces record-breaking performances at NCAA Swimming Championships

Linwood's Destin Lasco, shown here in the 2021 Olympic Trials, swam record-breaking times in winning two individual events and a third on a relay during last week's NCAA Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.

Destin Lasco didn’t just make waves at last week’s NCAA Swimming Championships.

He created tsunamis.

The Linwood native and 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate broke two national swim records at the NCAA Championships at the Indiana University’s Natatorium in Indianapolis.

A senior at the University of California-Berkeley, Lasco won the 200-yards backstroke for the third straight year, blazing the field in 1 minute, 35.37 seconds – setting five different records with the time (U.S., NCAA, US Open, pool and program) – on Saturday.

Lasco broke the old mark set by former Cal standout Ryan Murphy (1:35.73) set in 2016 and became the seventh NCAA swimmer to win the title at least three times.

Two days earlier, Lasco broke his own national mark in the 200 individual medley, winning the race in 1:37.91. Lasco had finished second in the event each of the previous two seasons and third as a freshman.

Lasco was part of Cal’s 800 free relay team that won a national title, breaking four records in the process, with a 6:02.26. He also swam legs on the 200 free relay (second place, 1:13.86) and 400 free relay (third place, 2:44.6).

Lasco, who finished with six national titles in his collegiate career, led Cal to a second-place finish in the team race with 444.5 points, trailing champion Arizona State (523.5).

