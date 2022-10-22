He started his career with the Giants. He could be continuing it with the Jets.

Per the NFL’s Friday personnel notice, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph visited with the Jets on Friday.

Joseph, a second-round pick in 2010, spent four seasons with the Giants before signing as a free agent with the Vikings. He then played five years in Minnesota. In 2020 and 2021, Joseph played for the Chargers.

He has played in 171 regular-season games, with 162 starts. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011.

The Jets have a potent defensive line. Joseph could add depth to the rotation, if he returns to New York.

Linval Joseph visits the Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk