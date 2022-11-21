Linval Joseph: Eagles gave me a chance, I want to show the world I’ve still got it

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Eagles added a pair of veteran defensive tackles to their roster last week and both Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh had a hand in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts.

The two players split a sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and combined to make seven tackles in their first game action for any team during the 2022 season. After the game, Joseph, who turned 34 last month, said that he felt he “did my job” despite having limited practice time with the team and that he hopes to use the rest of the season as a chance to show the league that he still has a lot left in the tank.

“I’ve been telling people: Age is just a number,” Joseph said, via Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Coming off the couch, two surgeries, nobody wanted to give me a chance. They gave me a chance, and I want to go out there and show the world I’ve still got it — doesn’t matter how old I am.”

The Eagles needed all the help they could find in order to outlast the Colts on Sunday and the two new arrivals should get plenty of other chances to show what they can do in the weeks to come.

Linval Joseph: Eagles gave me a chance, I want to show the world I’ve still got it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

