Linval Joseph’s contract with Eagles will pay him $750K in 2022

Contract terms for new Eagles DT Linval Joseph, per source: $250K signing bonus, $750K base salary, $250K in per-game roster bonuses, plus $1.25M in incentives. Joseph can earn up to $2.5M, while he counts $2M against the Eagles cap. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2022

The Eagles signed Linval Joseph on Wednesday, and the space-eating veteran defensive tackle can earn $2.5 million over the next nine weeks.

According to Field Yates, Joseph will earn a base salary of $750,000 in base salary with the chance to earn $2.5 million in bonuses and incentives.

A former Giants second-round pick, Joseph started 12 games for the Chargers in 2021, and he should immediately bolster Philadelphia’s run defense.

The Eagles are currently allowing the second-highest rush EPA in the NFL. They have been gashed on the ground over the past two weeks, with Houston and Washington making it a point to focus on the interior of Philadelphia’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire