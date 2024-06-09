L'Inter eliminata al TST. Proseguono le tante attività extra campo

After the defeat to La Bombonera in their debut at The Soccer Tournament (TST), Inter are preparing to get back out there. The next game will be on 5 June at 23:00 CEST when the Nerazzurri will face Gracie F.C.. They will be after their first win of the prestigious 7-a-side tournament in Cary, North Carolina, USA.

LE ATTIVITÀ DEI NERAZZURRI

Nella giornata di giovedì 6 giugno i nerazzurri sono stati protagonisti con diverse attività per continuare il percorso di consolidamento della fan base locale tramite la partecipazione agli eventi più importanti del territorio. Marco Materazzi, legend nerazzurra, è stato il protagonista di uno speciale meet & greet con alcuni tifosi. L'ex difensore nerazzurro ha poi preso parte ad un growing up che ha visto successivamente coinvolti anche Tommaso Berni e Jelani. Bagno di folla e passione anche per Borja Valero e Karagounis che sono stati insieme ai supporters nerazzurri per un meet & greet. Durante la giornata visita illustre per i nerazzurri: Chris Paul, campione di NBA, è venuto a salutare la squadra. Il fuoriclasse statunitense è uno dei proprietari dell’associazione che si è occupata di organizzare la manifestazione.

THE ARRIVAL

On Wednesday, the squad met up in Cary with the various representatives from all over the world. The Nerazzurri took part in photos before heading out for the first training session.

INTER 4-6 LA BOMBONERA

The first game ended in a 4-6 defeat for Inter on Thursday at 14:45 CEST against La Bombonera. It was a bitter result for the Nerazzurri who put in a good performance until the very end, looking to get back level. The game was hard-fought in the first half with the first 45 minutes ending with a 3-2 lead for the opposition despite a splendid free-kick goal from Marco Materazzi and one for Di Felipe. Many chances for both sides in the second half but La Bombonera managed to make it 5-3. According to the rules of the tournament, the winning side has to score 6 goals, so 3 minutes of extra time were played with Inter scoring through Rodrigo before we conceded the sixth.

INTER-GRACIE F.C. 4-7

Nella seconda gara del Gruppo D è arrivata un'altra sconfitta per i nerazzurri: il "Gracie F.C." si è imposto per 7-4. L'Inter parte male e nel primo tempo gli avversari si portano in vantaggio per 4-1. Di Felipe la rete dei nerazzurri. La ripresa è di tutt'altro tenore con la squadra interista che reagisce segnando con il solite Felipe, Borja Valero e Materazzi ma non riesce a contenere la foga agonistica del Gracie F.C. che resta in vantaggio, per 6-4. Per la formula del torneo va in scena il target score con le due squadre che giocano in 4 contro 4. La gara si chiude con la settima rete degli avversari.

INTER-BANHEIRISTAS F.C. 5-6

Finisce il cammino dell'Inter nel TST. Nell'ultima gara del Gruppo D i nerazzurri hanno disputato un' ottima gara, subendo proprio sul finale la beffa. Il primo tempo si è chiuso 3-3. Nella ripresa l'Inter ha dominato chiudendo in vantaggio per 5-3. Nei tempi supplementari il Banheiristas F.C. è rientrato in gara trovando anche il decisivo sesto che gol come da regolamento decreta la fine del match. I gol nerazzurri portano la firma di Rodri, autore di una doppietta, Maurizio, Felipe e Kraft

On the evening of 5 June, the Nerazzurri will face Gracie F.C. at 23:00 CEST on matchday 2 of Group D. The Inter squad is made up of Inter Legends – including Marco Materazzi, Tommaso Berni, Borja Valero, Giorgos Karagounis and Francesco Colonnese - who have been joined by players from the Inter Academy, Inter Club and Inter Campus, as well as international talents and content creators linked to the Club.

THE SCHEDULE

5 June

INTER 4-6 La Bombonera

5 June

17:00 EDT/23:00 CEST, INTER vs. Gracie F.C.

6 June

16;00 EDT/22:00 CEST, INTER vs. Banheiristas F.C.