Linnea Strom records sixth 60 in LPGA history at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Linnea Strom was the second player this week to have a chance at joining Annika Sorenstam in the 59 Club. Alas, it remains a club of one as Strom birdied the final hole to shoot 11-under 60 and take the clubhouse lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Jenny Shin began the day with a one-shot lead but trailed by four by the time she teed off after Strom’s spectacular play at Seaview Bay course in Galloway, New Jersey.

Strom, who birdied her final hole on Saturday to make the cut on the number, took only 20 putts in a closing round that included birdies on four of the last five holes. The 27-year-old Swede got a boost mid-round when she chipped in for eagle on the par-5 ninth. The 2022 Epson Tour Player of the Year is making her 99th career start on the LPGA in search of her first tour win.

“I knew I had a good score going,” she said after the round, “but I didn’t think I was that close to 59. Obviously now unfortunate that I wasn’t able to hit the green in two.”

Strom becomes the sixth player to shoot 60 on the LPGA and the first since Jessica Korda in 2021 at the season-opening Tournament of Champions. Paula Creamer (2008), Anna Acker-Macosko (2004), Jung Yeon Lee (2004) and Meg Mallon (2003) round out the group of six.

“It was fun and I embraced it,” said Strom. “You know, I kind of haven’t played that good beginning of the season so I’ve been missing this feeling a little bit. It’s fun to see people out there and cheering you on. I knew I had my dad out there following too so nice to have those support for those three days.”

Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol opened with a 61 at the ShopRite but followed it with a 75 on Day 2.

