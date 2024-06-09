Linn Grant wins on DP World Tour again after shocking finish

HELSINGBORG, Sweden — Linn Grant of Sweden chipped in for birdie on the final hole Sunday to repeat her landmark feat by winning the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, her second time winning an official DP World Tour event.

It was a stunning hometown win for Grant, who started the final round 11 shots behind and closed with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Sebastian Soderberg and Calum Hill.

Soderberg missed a 15-inch putt that would have forced a playoff.

Grant also won the mixed tournament two years ago. It is co-sanctioned by the European tour and the Ladies European Tour, with men and women playing the same course for the same trophy and same purse. The women played a shorter set of tees.

Soderberg had a shocker of a final round, closing with a 77. He had a one-shot lead playing the par-4 18th at Vasatorps Golfklubb when he went into a bunker. He blasted out to 25 feet, missed the par putt and then his bogey putt from 15 inches spun all the way around and out of the cup.

His double bogey gave Grant the title.

“Honestly I just tried to go out today and give myself an opportunity,” Grant said. “I didn’t even think that I had the chance of winning — 11 shots is a huge gap. So I just wanted to go out, have fun and make as many birdies as possible, and enjoy it with my brother on the bag and being at home.

“It turned out to be an incredible day.”

Hill birdied three of his last six holes for a 69 and tied for second.