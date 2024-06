• NAME: Chloe Linn

• SPORT: Softball

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Linn led off the bottom of the second inning with a deep home run to left field for the only run of the game in Western's 1-0 victory over Tri-West in the Class 3A state title game. For the season, Linn batted .510 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI. She hit 31 homers in her Panther career.