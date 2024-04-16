Advertisement

Links for Life golf tournament set for Stockdale Country Club

Jacqueline Gutierrez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sharyn Woods Memorial Pro-Am Golf Tournament is set for the Stockdale Country Club on April 22.

Jennifer Henry with Links for Life and Mike Burton the Co-Chair of the Sharyn Woods Memorial Pro-Am Golf Tournament joined 17 News with more details on the event.

