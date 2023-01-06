Links: Is John Calipari a candidate for Texas basketball opening?

Links for Friday:

Will John Calipari be a candidate at Texas?

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has a list of candidates for the Texas basketball coaching job after Chris Beard’s dismissal on Thursday. John Calipari is on the list. Parrish writes: “UK fans are frustrated and restless. A close friend of Calipari’s told me last summer that Calipari should’ve taken the UCLA job after Steve Alford was fired in 2019 because ‘this thing at Kentucky has run its course.’ I understand the sentiment.”

Cameron Mills enjoying new role

Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader writes: “For a majority of little boys from Kentucky who pick up a basketball with any level of seriousness, playing for the home-state Wildcats is the ultimate dream. For four years, Cameron Mills got to live that dream. During his time as a UK player, Mills won two national championships, competed for a third and hit a number of big shots — one, in particular, that cemented his status as an all-time fan favorite.”

Brandon Miller is a freshman star for Alabama

Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News writes: “Brandon Miller was forced to let the shot go from that spot, but he made it look like it was the shot he wanted. The shot clock was about to expire, and Alabama basketball had a chance to inbound the ball. Jaden Bradley hit Miller a few feet inside of the half-court line. Miller caught it, dribbled then shot it.”

Offense is not Kentucky basketball’s main issue

Mark Story of the Herald-Leader writes: “As Kentucky has limped from the starting gate with four losses in its first 14 games of the 2022-23 men’s college hoops season, John Calipari’s “outmoded” offensive approach has been roasted like your Christmas turkey.”

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s Wildcats play at No. 7-ranked Alabama on Saturday, January 3, 2023.

Stakes are high for Kentucky and Alabama

Joey Blackwell of Bama Central writes: “Oats and his team likely haven’t forgotten about the two losses coach John Calipari and the Wildcats gave them last year. They also likely haven’t forgotten about Calipari calling his university a ‘basketball school’ while dubbing Alabama a ‘football school’ — a comment that rubbed many Crimson Tide fans the long way and even upset some of the members of Big Blue Nation.”

Kentucky women’s basketball now 0-3 in SEC

Caroline Makauskas of the Herald-Leader writes: “Kentucky women’s basketball remains without a win in Southeastern Conference play after a 64-60 loss to Georgia in Athens on Thursday night. The Wildcats (8-7, 0-3 SEC) have now dropped six of their last seven. With the victory, the Lady Bulldogs (12-5, 1-2) won their first home game against UK since 2014. Georgia extended its all-time series lead to 39-22.”

Ex-Cat says Kyra Elzy blocking her eligibility

Makauskas reports: “Former University of Kentucky basketball player Dre’una Edwards, who transferred to Baylor after last season, accused UK Coach Kyra Elzy in a Twitter post on Thursday of refusing to sign an eligibility waiver that would allow the forward to play at her new school.”

NCAA reportedly investigating Michigan football

Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach of ESPN write: “As Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated his intention Thursday to remain with the Wolverines in 2023, the NCAA is investigating the program for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, sources told ESPN. The violations include alleged impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods, as well as the use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, a rules violation.”

What’s next for Texas after firing Chris Beard?

Kirk Bohls and Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman write: “Beard was offered the chance to resign, according to documents obtained by the American-Statesman under the Texas Public Information Act, but he chose not to and still doesn’t understand what he did wrong, a UT vice president said.”

Indiana’s Mike Woodson not happy with Iowa’s Fran McCaffery

Tyler Tachman writes for the Indianapolis Star: “When a reporter asked about a second technical being called on McCaffery for the incident, Woodson responded: “They did call a tech and they pulled it back, which is bulls---. Guy should have been thrown out of the (expletive) game.”

Indiana blew a 21-point lead and lost the game to the Hawkeyes 91-89.

