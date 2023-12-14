Linfield receive Irish FA sanctions for fans' sectarian chanting and racist comment

Linfield are currently top of the Irish Premiership table

Linfield have been sanctioned by the Irish FA for sectarian chanting and a racist comment from their supporters at matches.

The south Belfast club have been fined £4,000 and also given a suspended one-match stadium ban for their travelling fans.

The incidents of supporter misconduct took place in Irish Premiership matches away to Larne on 15 September, away to Cliftonville on 20 October and at home to Loughgall on 28 October.

Linfield have the right to appeal the sanctions that were issued by the Irish FA's disciplinary committee.

The one-match stadium ban for away spectators is suspended until 29 February 2024, with the IFA saying the sanction can be implemented with immediate effect if another incident of spectator misconduct occurs before that date.

The sectarian chanting from Linfield fans occurred during the matches against Larne at Inver Park and against Cliftonville at Solitude.

The racist comment from a supporter came in their meeting at Windsor Park against Loughgall and was directed at visiting player Pablo Andrade.

Linfield have been fined £1,000 for what happened against Larne, £2,000 for the Cliftonville match and £1,000 for the Loughgall game.

Linfield challenged the sanction given for the incidents against Larne and Cliftonville, but made no challenge in relation to what happened, or the sanction, in the game against Loughgall.

Last month, an Irish FA appeals committee ruled that the IFA's disciplinary body was wrong to reject a NIFL recommendation to take a case against Linfield over sectarian singing during the match against Cliftonville at Solitude on 15 September.

The NIFL match observer heard "20 to 30" Linfield fans singing the 'Billy Boys' song for a two- minute period. NIFL then asked IFA disciplinary chiefs to look at the observer's report.

NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor made it clear in a letter sent to the Irish FA disciplinary body on 18 September that NIFL's concerns related to the singing of the Billy Boys by the small group of Linfield supporters.

In its response on 29 September, the IFA disciplinary committee said that there was "insufficient evidence to warrant a notice of complaint under the breach of Article 32.2 to Linfield on this occasion, as the offensive words in the lyrics of the 'Billy Boys' song were not detailed in the match observer's report".

"With this in mind, the disciplinary committee would be grateful if you could gently remind all match observers of the level of detailed evidence required within their reports to allow the disciplinary committee to substantiate notice of complaints," added the IFA disciplinary committee in its response to NIFL.