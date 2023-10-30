Linfield: Jack Scott and John Robertson leave club with immediate effect

Linfield have announced that striker John Robertson and Northern Ireland Under-21 international Jack Scott have left the club by "mutual consent".

A one-line club statement on Monday said this was with "immediate effect".

Defender Scott, 21, played at youth level for Linfield and returned during the summer following a three-year stint at Wolves.

Scottish-born forward Robertson, 22, joined Linfield in June from Edinburgh City.

The duo were not involved in Saturday's 5-1 Irish Premiership win over Loughgall which extended the club's lead at the top of the table to eight points.

When contacted about the statement, a Linfield spokesman said that the club wouldn't be making any further comment on the matter.