Linfield out of All-Island Cup despite Halliday's double

Linfield Women were knocked out of the All-Island Cup at the quarter-final stage thanks to a 3-2 defeat by Wexford City at Midgley Park.

The game featured a pair of superb goals with Wexford's Freya DeMange scoring from inside her own half and Keri Halliday curling in a consolation from just over 20 yards out.

Wexford came into the game having found form domestically with four wins from their last five, while they had beaten Linfield's high-flying Belfast rivals Cliftonville 6-0 earlier in the season.

They would take the lead after 11 minutes thanks to a composed right-footed finish into the far corner from Ceola Bergin.

Just three minutes later, Halliday fired in a deserved equalised after a cross from the right had sparked a goalmouth scramble, but Linfield's parity would last only a matter of seconds.

After the ball was rolled back to her straight from the restart, Freya DeMange sensationally lobbed Linfield keeper Lauren Currie from inside her own half to put Wexford back in front.

Nicole Nix was forced into a number of saves to keep her side ahead, most notably from a dangerous Halliday effort. But after pressing for an equaliser, Linfield were hit for a third before the break.

Deep into added time at the end of the first half, Ellen Molloy turned well and drove forward before sliding the ball through to Aine Walsh who struck a powerful effort into the corner.

Wexford began the second half as they ended the first and were denied a fourth only after a goal-bound effort from a corner was cleared off the line.

Molloy fired an effort just wide soon after but a second from Halliday, this time a brilliant right-footed effort from the edge of the box, brought Linfield back within a goal.

With half an hour to play, the hosts chased an equaliser but the closest either side came to another goal was when Wexford substitute Della Doherty struck the crossbar late on.

Linfield's defeat at the quarter-final stage ends the Women's Premiership's interest in this season's competition.