Lineup for Sunday's Darlington Cup Series race set

The starting lineup for Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole and be joined by Alex Bowman on the front row to lead the field to green for the 293-lap, 400-mile race — the sport’s first since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway due to the COVID-19 stoppage.

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw and aired on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the live draw were as follows:

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup: