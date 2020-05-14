Lineup for Sunday's Darlington Cup Series race set
The starting lineup for Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Brad Keselowski will start on the pole and be joined by Alex Bowman on the front row to lead the field to green for the 293-lap, 400-mile race — the sport’s first since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway due to the COVID-19 stoppage.
The lineup for the race was determined by live draw and aired on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the live draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
2
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
4
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
7
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
8
48
Hendrick Motorsports
9
22
Team Penske
10
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
12
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
13
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
19
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
20
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
21
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
22
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
24
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
26
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
27
Quin Houff
00
Starcom Racing
28
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
29
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
30
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
31
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
32
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
33
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
34
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
35
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
36
77
Spire Motorsports
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
39
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
40
Josh Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing