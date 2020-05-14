Lineup for Sunday's Darlington Cup Series race set

The starting lineup for Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole and be joined by Alex Bowman on the front row to lead the field to green for the 293-lap, 400-mile race — the sport’s first since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway due to the COVID-19 stoppage.

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw and aired on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the live draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

2

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

7

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

8

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

19

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

20

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

22

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

24

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

26

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

27

Quin Houff

00

Starcom Racing

28

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

29

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

30

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

31

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

32

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

33

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

34

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

35

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

36

Reed Sorenson

77

Spire Motorsports

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

39

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

40

Josh Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

 

