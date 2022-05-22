The Lineup is set for the Indy 500

Editor’s Note: Don't just bet your favorite sports. LIVE YOUR BET LIFE! Get started today at PointsBet with two risk-free bets up to $2,000. Bet now!

Qualification for the Indy 500 has always been different than the other races on the IndyCar schedule, but this time around, it was different than time trials have ever been for this race. Knockout style qualification was on hand with positions 13-33 set on Saturday, 12 drivers advancing into Sunday's sessions, which then set of roster drivers that was cut in half once more for the Fast 6.

That meant to win the pole, drivers had to complete 12 laps at speed. As they slowly whittled the field down to the potential pole qualifiers, drama built.

Scott Dixon blistered the track to win his fifth career Indy 500 pole and his second consecutive. He knows this is only part of the journey. Last year he fell back after leading the field to green and gave the top spot on Lap 1 to Colton Herta. Dixon eventually led seven laps in the 2021 edition of this race, but faded to 17th at the checkers. Dixon's four-lap average of 234.046 m.p.h. is the second fastest in the history of this race.

Dixon's teammate, Alex Palou waited in the wings as the provisional pole sitter and watched Dixon hit the track. Palou knew after the first lap that Dixon would not be denied so long as he kept his car off the wall, but he is not likely to be disappointed because he will line up on the front row for the first time in his career. This is Palou's third Indy 500 start and he has qualified in the top 10 in his other two appearances. last year, he started sixth and finished second.

Rinus VeeKay had a ton of speed throughout the weekend. He posted the fastest time in Saturday's qualification, was second-best among the Fast 12 and third-best when it mattered most. VeeKay has shown consistent speed in his first two Indy 500 attempts, starting fourth in 2020 and third last year. His best finish also came in 2020 with an eighth.

Story continues

Ed Carpenter came up short of winning his fourth Indy 500 pole, but he backed up his qualification effort from last year. In 2021, he started the race fourth and earned his third top-five in the legendary race. Carpenter narrowly missed that mark in 2019 when he started second and finished sixth.

Marcus Ericsson has gotten progressively better in four qualification attempts for the Indy 500. Starting 13th in 2019 and 11th in 2020, he failed to crack the top 20 in either race. Last year he started on the outside of Row 3 in ninth and almost cracked the top 10; Ericsson finished 11th in 2021.

Tony Kanaan took the final spot of Row 2. Running just the ovals in the past couple of year, the recent lack of repetitions seems to have cost him. He finished fifth this in 2017 and has not been able to back that up since. Two of his last four efforts ended in top-10s, however, including a 10th last year after starting fifth.

The drivers qualified seventh through 12th each failed to back up their times from Saturday, while five of the top six drivers improved from Saturday to Sunday. Three drivers posted their fastest time in the final qualification session.

Editor’s Note: Play for FREE! Download the NBC Sports Predictor app, make picks and win huge, weekly jackpots. Get started here!

Takuma Sato probably expected more. The owner of two wins, Sato started near the front in both of those races with a fourth-place start in 2017 and a third in 2020. Still, this is a better start than Sato has had for most of his Indy 500s. His other three starts in the last five editions started 14th through 16th.

Team Penske struggled to find speed throughout the week with Will Power as the only driver from the organization to make the Fast 12. As soon as he posted his lap, he knew it was not going to be enough to make a run at the pole. Last year was even worse for Power. He barely made the show in 32nd and finished 30th.

Several drivers almost hit the wall during the Fast 12 session, but none came closer than Jimmie Johnson. He easily advanced to the second round of qualification with the sixth-best time on Saturday, fueling speculation that he could make it all the way into the Fast 6. Johnson had commitment entering Turn 1 of Lap 1, but he lacked grip and pushed toward the wall. He narrowly missed wading up his car and lost a ton of speed when he was forced to feather the throttle. Qualifying 12th, he was the fastest rookie of the race.

But Johnson has an almost-complete season under his belt after running the road courses in 2021. David Malukas is still finding his way around all the tracks for the first time. He barely missed advancing to the Fast 12 with an average speed of 231.607 m.p.h. compared to Sato's speed 231.708 that made him the final driver to advance into the Fast 12.

Rank Driver | Prequalification

Line Fast 6 Fast 12 Day 1

(13-33) Fastest

Avg. Set 1. Scott Dixon | 750 1 1 10 234.046 Fast 6 2. Alex Palou | 900 2 3 4 233.499 Fast 6 3. Rinus VeeKay | 1400 3 2 1 233.655 Saturday 4. Ed Carpenter | 4000 4 5 7 233.080 Fast 6 5. Marcus Ericsson | 2200 5 4 8 233.166 Fast 12 6. Tony Kanaan | 2000 6 6 5 233.022 Fast 12 7. Patricio O'Ward | 1000 7 2 233.037 Saturday 8. Felix Rosenqvist | 3000 8 3 232.775 Saturday 9. Romain Grosjean | 3000 9 9 232.201 Saturday 10. Takuma Sato | 2500 10 12 231.708 Saturday 11. Will Power | 1400 11 11 231.842 Saturday 12. Jimmie Johnson | 2500 12 6 232.398 Saturday 13. David Malukas | 10000 13 231.607 Saturday 14. Josef Newgarden | 800 14 231.580 Saturday 15. Santino Ferrucci | 8000 15 231.508 Saturday 16. Simon Pagenaud | 2500 16 231.275 Saturday 17. JR Hildebrand | 25000 17 231.112 Saturday 18. Conor Daly | 5000 18 230.999 Saturday 19. Callum Ilott | 15000 19 230.961 Saturday 20. Alexander Rossi | 2000 20 230.812 Saturday 21. Graham Rahal | 2000 21 230.766 Saturday 22. Sage Karam | 10000 22 230.464 Saturday 23. Marco Andretti | 5000 23 230.345 Saturday 24. Devlin DeFrancesco | 8000 24 230.326 Saturday 25. Colton Herta | 850 25 230.235 Saturday 26. Scott McLaughlin | 1000 26 230.154 Saturday 27. Helio Castroneves | 1800 27 229.630 Saturday 28. Kyle Kirkwood | 10000 28 229.406 Saturday 29. Dalton Kellett | 30000 29 228.916 Saturday 30. Juan Pablo Montoya | 3000 30 228.622 Saturday 31. Christian Lundgaard | 8000 31 227.053 Saturday 32. Jack Harvey | 6000 32 226.851 Saturday 33. Stefan Wilson | 20000 33 0.000

2022 Prequalification Practice

2021 Indy 500 Best Bets