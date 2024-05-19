Lineup changes pay off as Mets start strong in 7-3 win over Marlins

The Mets defeated the Marlins 7-3 in Miami on Sunday, managing to avoid getting swept in the three-game series.

Here are the Top Takeaways:

1)After Carlos Mendoza indicated before the game that the struggling Edwin Diaz would not be used as the closer for the time being, the Mets put the late innings in the hands of Reed Garrett and he did the job in style.

Working with a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Garrett struck out the side on 14 pitches, and, with no one up in the Mets’ bullpen, apparently was going to pitch the ninth no matter what.

As it turned out, the offense made the job easier for him by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth, and Garrett got the final three outs without any real stress, giving up just a one-out single before striking out Jazz Chisholm Jr. to end the game.

Because it was a one-run game in the eighth, Garrett earned a save, his second of the season.

2)The Mets scored 16 runs in two games after Mendoza shook up the top of the lineup, moving Francisco Lindor to the leadoff spot, followed by Pete Alonso in the No. 2 spot and Brandon Nimmo hitting third.

The players most affected, Lindor and Nimmo, didn’t do much for most of the two games, but they combined to give the Mets two insurance runs in the ninth inning on Sunday, as Lindor singled and Nimmo launched a home run over the right field fence.

Lindor’s latest slump had reached 1-for-29 before he had singles in his final two at-bats on Sunday, raising his average to .197.

3)Sean Manaea continues to be one of the Mets’ most consistent starters, allowing two runs over five innings, as his ERA went up slightly to 3.11. Only once in his nine starts this season has the left-hander allowed more than three runs.

His only issue has been failing to give the Mets the length they’d like. In six of his nine starts, Manaea has lasted five innings or fewer, partly because his high walk total has often caused his pitch count to rise quickly. On Sunday he walked only one hitter but he still threw 95 pitchers through five innings, prompting Mendoza to pull him at that point.

4)Harrison Bader has delivered some clutch hits lately, including his two-run single in the first inning on Sunday that gave the Mets an 4-0 lead. Bader has now hit in six straight games, going 8-for-23 during that stretch to raise his season average to .282, the highest of any regular other than DH J.D. Martinez.

The Mets could have used Martinez, who was out of the lineup due to the flu. The DH was hitting .393 (11-for-28) over his last seven games that included four doubles and a home run. After a slow start to his delayed season, Martinez is hitting .315 overall with an OPS of .825, the highest of anyone other than recently called-up Mark Vientos.

GAME MVP: REED GARRETT

The right-hander has been the surprise story of the season, blossoming into a dominant reliever less than a year after the Mets acquired him on waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in June of 2023.

And though he had a couple of less-than-dominant outings lately, Garrett was excellent on Sunday, racking up four strikeouts and 10 swings-and-misses, many on his signature splitter, while pitching the final two innings of the game.

The two scoreless innings lowered Garrett’s ERA to 0.72 for the season. He has 41 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Highlights

Next up

The Mets head to Cleveland for a three-game set with the Guardians.

Tylor Megill will get the start against Ben Lively on Monday at 6:10 p.m.