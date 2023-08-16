Lines Form at Dublin ATM Following Bank of Ireland Malfunction

A massive technical malfunction with Bank of Ireland’s systems on August 15 resulted in customers able to withdraw large amounts of cash from ATMs, regardless of their account balance, media reported.

Video filmed by Bahar Farjadi shows a long queue at an ATM in Dublin.

In a statement Bank of Ireland said it was working on a technical issue impacting a number of services including the bank’s mobile app and 365Online.

“We would like to remind customers that if they withdraw or transfer funds – including over their normal limits – this money will be debited from their account,” the bank warned.

“While we are conscious customers may not be able to check their balance at this time, they should not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn” the bank said. Credit: Bahar Farjadi via Storyful

