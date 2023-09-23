Lineman's first TD, season-saving play lift Brighton football over Hartland

BRIGHTON — Parker Aten took the field Friday night having never scored a touchdown at any level he’s played.

Not in little league, not in freshman football, not on the junior varsity and certainly not on the varsity.

That’s understandable, considering the 6-foot-3, 213-pound senior has always been a lineman.

Aten’s moment to rise above the anonymity of playing in the trenches came during a 41-18 victory over neighboring rival Hartland. He returned an interception for a touchdown in a pivotal second quarter that completely flipped the momentum of the game. Hartland led 9-0 after one quarter and had another touchdown called back by a penalty, but Brighton took a 28-9 lead into halftime.

“That was my first-ever catch in a game and first-ever touchdown,” Aten said. “I wouldn’t want to do it any other way. It was awesome. I’ve always been a lineman. I’ve just been doing my job for all these years. One finally came in the right place.”

Brighton's Caleb Webb hauls in a two-point conversion in front of Hartland's Nolan Bell Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

On the pick-six, Aten leaped into the air to snatch a screen pass intended for running back Colin Jewell and ran about 25 yards to the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 28-9 lead with 1:46 left in the first half.

“Earlier in the game, they ran a screen that got past me,” Aten said. “I knew if they let go of me, I had to stay with them, and I stayed with the lineman, and it landed right in my hands. I ran as fast as I ever could. It was awesome. I knew once I caught it, I had to get it in there.”

Brighton's Carter Gregg celebrates a 73-yard touchdown catch and run during a 41-18 victory over Hartland Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Season-saving play?

If Brighton is still playing in Week 10, the Bulldogs’ return to the state playoffs might be traced back to one play.

The Bulldogs came into the game with a 1-3 record and trailed 9-0 when they faced third and 3 on the second play of the second quarter. Grant Hetherton dropped back, surveyed the field then sent a pass in the left flat to running back Carter Gregg.

“They run cover-3, so their corner drops in cover-3,” Hetherton said. “The linebacker went flat. I saw Carter sit behind the linebacker. I just dropped it over him, and he made a play and went for six.”

Gregg split two defenders and got a big block from receiver Brayden Platt downfield on his way to a 73-yard touchdown with 11:09 left in the second quarter.

“We had to turn around the game and make something happen,” Gregg said. “Fortunately, it was me, but it could have been anybody else, because we have explosive players on our team.”

Suddenly, the switch had been flipped. Instead of trailing by nine points and facing the possibility of being 1-4, the Bulldogs can still entertain playoff hopes with a 2-3 record.

Brighton followed up that touchdown with two scoring runs by Hetherton before Aten’s interception return.

Hartland's Braden Streight dives into the end zone as Brighton's Lucas Stone (59) and Jackson Hojnicki try to stop him Friday, Sept. 22 2023.

What now for Hartland?

Both teams agreed before the game that whichever 1-3 team lost would be in a serious uphill battle to make the playoffs.

Sitting at 1-4 with another big rivalry game next Friday at home against Howell, the Eagles’ streak of three straight postseason appearances is in jeopardy.

“There’s very little room for error now,” Hartland coach Thomas Stevenson said. “I just told them there’s only one way out of a corner. These guys are resilient. They’re gonna show up on Sunday, and we’re going to watch film, and they’re going to get ready for Howell next week, and we’re going to give them our best shot, too. I have no doubt these guys are going to show up and continue to fight.”

The Eagles have now lost nine straight times to the Bulldogs since 2015.

Brighton's Grant Hetherton throws downfield during a 41-18 victory over Hartland Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Glimpse of future

The quarterbacks who could be leading their teams onto the field in the next edition of this rivalry each scored a touchdown in mop-up duty.

Junior quarterback Zach Watkins scored Brighton’s last touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:45 left in the game.

Hartland junior quarterback Lucas Warr capped the scoring by running 7 yards for a touchdown with 47.3 seconds left. Warr completed 3 of 6 passes for 30 yards in two series.

Hartland’s first touchdown came on a 30-yard pass from James Butzier to Braden Streight.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on X @BillKhan

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Second-quarter surge vs. Hartland may save Brighton's football season