Lineker all at sea and Curran imitates Shearer – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 25.
Football
Gary Lineker, er, enjoyed a day out in the Lake District.
Boat trip on Lake Windermere with all my mates. 🌧 pic.twitter.com/v4bkuw5ARX
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2021
Augsburg revealed their fixture list in unique fashion.
Our 2021-22 Bundesliga Schedule 📺 pic.twitter.com/oQMJCi4egG
— FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) June 25, 2021
James Milner showed no signs of aging.
Relentless, Milly 💪 https://t.co/1GHdVV7BY3
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 25, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his Instagram milestone.
Harry Maguire has lost track of time.
Bukayo Saka had a rough day.
Nicely done, @MarcusRashford 🥜
Sorry, @BukayoSaka87! 😅 pic.twitter.com/wabCKj9GQ3
— England (@England) June 25, 2021
Stick to football @BukayoSaka87 😉⛳️
[🎥 @HarryMaguire93 via Instagram] pic.twitter.com/kNYCUpVJ0V
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 25, 2021
England’s goalkeepers put in the work.
GK Union ❤️🧤🏴 pic.twitter.com/VX35WFn2CG
— sam johnstone (@samjohnstone50) June 24, 2021
Uruguay made it through to the Copa America knockout stage.
#BOLIVIA 0-2 #URUGUAY #CopaAmerica2021 ⚽️💪🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/PDs8tKowsE
— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) June 24, 2021
VAMOS BANDA!💪💪 se ganó que era importante 👏👏 a descansar y seguir que falta mucho! #siemprepositivo #vamosquesepuede pic.twitter.com/XxGkWGGnJX
— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) June 24, 2021
Miguel Almiron celebrated Paraguay’s progression.
Tim Krul was looking ahead to the last 16 of Euro 2020.
Control the controllables.. 🦁 Last 16 here we come 🇳🇱..#Focus #WeTheWave #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/1x49KJa8z8
— Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 25, 2021
Cricket
Sam Curran took a leaf out of Alan Shearer’s book.
Sam Billings and Shearer enjoyed Curran’s footwork.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nleOgfDDjz
— Sam Billings (@sambillings) June 24, 2021
🙋🏼♂️🤣 https://t.co/9CcgTB05Au
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 25, 2021
Billings was glad to be back involved.
The World Test Championship travelled in style.
Ready to fly ✈️ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/fvKfZQpgnc
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 24, 2021
David Warner enjoyed some down time.
KP was keeping fit.
Get FIT or get FAT is what i asked myself during the 1st lockdown…! pic.twitter.com/cayF0PM5WE
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 25, 2021
Pakistan were ready to travel.
All set for UK 🛫#ENGvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/y2MJSYsMSr
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 25, 2021
South Africa took in the latest stop on their Caribbean tour.
Hello Grenada 🇿🇦 🌴#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/IIhmSjneMr
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 25, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane.
A day that changed Indian 🏏 history forever!
I'll always remember the celebration & joy we felt with the fall of every wicket and the pride on witnessing 🇮🇳 win the World Cup. #1983WorldCup #nostalgia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GJtTaoFCgc
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2021
Tennis
It’s almost time for Wimbledon.
Eugenie Bouchard celebrated Canada’s first Stanley Cup finalist in a decade.
GO HABS & BONNE FETE NATIONAL MES AMIS!!! ⚜️⚜️⚜️
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) June 25, 2021
F1
Damon Hill is excited to see a full Silverstone.
Golf
Tom Brady continued the hype for his charity golf match, which will see him and Phil Mickelson team up again.
Who do you think taught me to sink those putts? LFG @PhilMickelson! https://t.co/G9m6x4zEdu pic.twitter.com/EJvu7qm1kG
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021
Pedro Figueiredo’s caddie earned his money.
Now THAT is caddie goals @PedroFiggy ❗#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/mD3F59uu9Z
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 25, 2021
Bubba Watson is not concerned at the condition of his clubs.
Broken driver. Great drive. 😯@BubbaWatson with something you rarely see. pic.twitter.com/fdjDvUbBTa
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2021
MMA
Conor McGregor showed off his humble lifestyle.
I’ll be back in a few weeks my sweetheart. Just going to bust a man up. Tell the kids daddy loves them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEAhm9marg
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 25, 2021