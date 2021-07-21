Linebackers who will dominate in 2021 'NFL Total Access'
The "NFL Total Access" crew discuss linebackers who will dominate in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Cowboys open training camp in Oxnard and they took the opening press conference as a chance to clarify their status with the vaccine. | From @CDBurnett7
The Giants worked out three free agents. They signed two of them. The team announced it has signed running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters. Running back Tyler Ervin was the other player at the tryout for the Giants. The Cowboys drafted Weber in the seventh round in 2019, which was Giants offensive [more]
Find out where Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy ranks among those backups in the NFC West.
Scott Drew could not stop saying amazing things about potential Warriors draft target Davion Mitchell.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all 32 of the league's general managers, including this year's new hires. (Getty Images)
The 49ers added former Rams return specialist Nsimba Webster to their roster via the waiver wire.
Charlie Harbison, Missouri's associate head coach, breaks down the potential of the Patriots' sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe on a brand new episode of the Next Pats Podcast.
With training camp about to begin, Dallas has gotten all its draft picks under contract. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys agreed to terms with linebacker Chauncey Golston on Wednesday. Golston, a defensive end, was Dallas’ 84th overall pick in the third round out of Iowa. With cornerback Nahshon Wright signing [more]
Coming in at No. 2 in our fantasy football team power rankings for 2021, the Dallas Cowboys!
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had more interesting things to say about the mystery team that stuck with "that mother [expletive]" rather than signing him in free agency.
The 2021 NBA champs found a great on at No. 15 during the 2013 draft. We take a look at who went ahead of the "Greek Freak."
Shailene appears to be hitting back at claims that she's to blame for his decision.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a lot of other NBA players took to Twitter to react to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split. Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas. “He’s a great coach and I’m proud to [more]
Monty Williams showed grace one of the toughest moments of his career, congratulating the Bucks on their victory minutes after losing the title.
Here is the full list of every pick made by the Kraken in Wednesday night's NHL expansion draft. By Jordan Hall
The Lakers are reportedly on the hunt for a veteran point guard.
The former Pelican showed love to his former team after becoming an NBA champion.
The Lakers are facing a conundrum at point guard with Dennis Schroder.
The drama between MVP QB Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers keeps getting hotter