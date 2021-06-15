Linebackers coach Blake Baker doesn’t take the word ‘no’ lightly

Coach Orgeron embarked on a hiring rampage after the conclusion of the unimpressive 2020 football season, mostly replacing his defensive coaching staff.

One of the fresh faces that Orgeron welcomed to staff was former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Baker now serves as the Tigers’ linebackers coach.

Not only does Baker know a thing or two about the linebacker position, he also brings a unique finesse when it comes to recruiting talent for the team.

The Houston native is proving to be a versatile asset for the Tigers. His aggressive approach with recruiting has already served him well.

Although 2022 four-star linebacker CJ Washington has been committed to Georgia for almost a year now, Baker doesn’t see that as an issue.

Related

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'even better' coming off torn ACL

He essentially recruits with the saying, “Just because there’s a goalie, doesn’t mean you can’t score” engrained in the back of his mind.

Washington appreciated Baker’s aggressive approach and visited campus last weekend on an official visit. Baker is going to bat for this young bull.

Washington is a Georgia native, and it seems very unlikely that he will pull the plug on Georiga and move down to the boot.

However, if LSU doesn’t try, how will it know for sure?

List