Linebacker Zaire Franklin will announce Colts Day 2 draft picks

On Day 2 of the NFL draft, the NFL will have Legends and active players announcing their teams’ selections. For the Colts, that player will be active linebacker Zaire Franklin.

On Day 2 of the draft, the Colts have two selections–one in each round. Their second-round pick will be at 46th overall, and their third-round pick at 82nd overall.

Obviously, how they approach those selections from a positional standpoint will depend on what took place on Day 1, but as of now, some key positions of need for the Colts are cornerback, safety, receiver, and edge rusher.

Franklin was a seventh-round pick by the Colts back in 2018 out of Syracuse. He cut his chops in the NFL on special teams, playing nearly 1,400 career snaps between 2018 and 2021.

Beginning in 2022, Franklin took on a much larger role on the defensive side of the ball. During that two-year span, Franklin has totaled a whopping 334 tackles while forcing 11 pass breakups in coverage.

As a result, Franklin earned a three-year extension worth $31.26 million earlier this offseason that runs through the 2027 season.

The linebacker position could be a sneaky need for the Colts in this year’s draft. Behind Frankling and EJ Speed on the depth chart are some question marks, not to mention that Speed will be a free agent in 2025.

