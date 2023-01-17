Linebacker-U! Penn State gets four-star commitment in Class of 2024

Just days after a major recruiting weekend for Penn State, the Nittany Lions have successfully landed a four-star linebacker right from within the state of Pennsylvania. Anthony Specca, of Pittsburgh, gave his verbal commitment to Penn State on Tuesday to become the newest member of Penn State’s next recruiting class for 2024.

Specca announced his commitment on Twitter with words of thanks to his high school coaches and family.

Specca is rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals but just three stars by 247Sports and On3. However, On3 and 247Sports both have consensus recruiting rankings that calculate Specca to be a four-star recruit using their respective metrics. The bottom line is Penn State knew they wanted to keep Specca from leaving the state and, at this point at least, they have managed to do so.

Specca is coming off a junior season for Central Catholic in Pittsburgh in which he recorded 122 tackles with 19 TFL and six sacks with three forced fumbles, and an interception.

Specca had been considered a Penn State lean for a while leading up to this past weekend’s junior day event. Coming out of the junior day at Penn State, predictions began flowing in suggesting Specca had decided on Penn State once and for all. Specca committed to Penn State over offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M, and more. Specca had made many unofficial visits to Penn State during his recruiting process though, and the Nittany Lions were always considered a favorite in the process.

According to the 247Sports player rankings, Specca is the ninth-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania. He joins offensive lineman Cooper Cousins as now of two top-10 players in the state to commit to Penn State, and James Franklin is hoping for a few more along the way. Specca is the top linebacker in the state

