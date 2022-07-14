Linebacker U! Penn State adds four-star Tony Rojas to Class of 2023

Penn State’s big week on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday with another four-star commitment to add to the Class of 2023. Linebacker Tony Rojas, from Virginia, announced his college decision on Thursday afternoon by committing to the Nittany Lions.

Rojas ultimately committed to Penn State over offers from Clemson and Georgia, among many others. Rojas made official visits to Clemson, Georgia, Miami, and Penn State in June.

Penn State in favorable position for four-star linebacker Tony Rojas

Rojas has done a little bit of everything on the high school football field by playing linebacker, edge rusher, wide receiver, and running back, although he is coming to Penn State to play linebacker as his primary position and role. The fact he can play so many positions shows how versatile and athletic Rojas will be when he arrives at Penn State.

His scouting profile on 247Sports notes Rojas is physical and quick with a good ability to close on a ball carrier. These are traits that will bode well for the future of the Penn State linebacker position. Rojas is a consensus four-star recruit among recruiting outlets. The 6-2 195 lb linebacker should have a bright future ahead of him in Happy Valley.

Rojas pushed his commitment date back due to family reasons, but apparently the wait was worth it for head coach James Franklin and the program.

Rojas is the 18th member of Penn State’s highly-ranked Class of 2023 to date. He is also the first linebacker to join the class, although Penn State has assembled a good collection of defensive recruits including recent commits Tomarrion Parker and Elliot Washington. After securing a commitment from in-state running back London Montgomery earlier in the week, Penn State now shifts its focus to tomorrow afternoon for another potential commitment announcement. Ta’Mere Robinson, from Pittsburgh, will be announcing his college decision on Friday. The four-star edge rusher is widely considered by recruiting analysts to be heading to Penn State. That would cap a solid week for Penn State’s recruiting efforts.

Who are the top football recruits in Pennsylvania in Class of 2023?

