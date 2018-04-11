Linebacker Terence Garvin signs with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) -- Linebacker Terence Garvin has signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fourth NFL team since entering the league in 2013.

Garvin played in 15 games with three starts for the Seattle Seahawks last season. He also played for Pittsburgh (2013-15) and Washington (2016), and has totaled 74 games with four starts in his career.

Garvin played as a defensive back in West Virginia's 3-3-5 defense in college.

