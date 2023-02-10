Linebacker target Zavier Hamilton puts Auburn in top 10

Auburn linebacker target Zavier Hamilton has trimmed his list to 10 schools and the Tigers made the cut.

Hamilton will be deciding between Auburn, Notre Dame, Georgia, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, South Carolina, LSU, Florida State, and UCF.

The Navarre, Florida, product has visited the Plains multiple times and returned for Auburn’s Junior Day. This visit allowed him to meet the new staff and clearly went well.

The three-star prospect is the No. 372 overall player and No. 29 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is the No. 58 player from Florida.

While no date has been set, he has previously stated that he would like to commit during April or May.

More Recruiting!

Keenan Britt talks Auburn visit, brother's reaction to Auburn offer

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire