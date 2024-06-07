Linebacker switches weekend official visit from USC to Auburn

The month of June is busy and hectic in recruiting. One linebacker prospect just switched his upcoming weekend official visit from USC to Auburn. Christian Jones, a linebacker from Westside High School in Omaha, has changed his plans, part of a reality in which a lot of moving parts are in evidence.

Should USC feel stung by this? No. However, the Trojans need to be able to stack recruiting wins and make sure this upcoming 2025 class rates highly, on par with Oregon and Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference. The Trojans don’t need to outrank Oregon or Ohio State, but they do need to be within a handful of positions. It would certainly rate as a disappointment if USC placed 10 or more spots below its main Big Ten football competitors. The Trojans need to be in the same tier and not lose any more ground after getting dusted in the 2024 cycle. So, while one recruitment’s twists and turns are nothing to get upset about, the Trojans do need to make sure that what happens in one recruitment doesn’t have any sort of negative carryover effect to other recruitments this month.

Four-star LB Christian Jones has switched this weekend's official visit from USC to Auburn. He will now visit the Tigers who offered at the end of May. https://t.co/mZ294Dtbi6 @CClemente247 @gmartlive https://t.co/KGeweFHtZ2 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 7, 2024

