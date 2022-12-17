Linebacker Shane Lee will return to USC in 2023 — huge lift for the Trojans’ defense

The USC Trojans are a couple of weeks away from playing in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

However, decisions are being made regarding those players who are eligible to go pro. One impending decision was linebacker Shane Lee, who had a good season for USC after transferring from Alabama. His season might have been even better if he had been able to stay healthy, but that’s part of the point: Getting a healthy Lee for 13 games could make a real difference for USC next season.

Guess what? USC will have Lee next season.

The Trojans got good news when Lee announced he will return in 2023, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

After three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Lee became a major impact player for the Trojans’ defense in 2022. He finished with 71 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a pair of interceptions on the year.

Lee’s return is a massive boost for Alex Grinch’s defense, and the hope is that more impact players come via the transfer portal. One player taking a visit to USC is Coastal Carolina transfer LB Josaiah Stewart.

Lee began the year in terrific fashion with a pick-6 against Rice.

The Trojans’ defensive issues came to light toward the end of the season, so Lee returning next year is great news. Now they wait on the decision of All-America DL Tuli Tuipulotu, who hasn’t decided but did announce he will play in the Cotton Bowl.

If the Trojans can have Tuipulotu and Lee back in 2023, plus a new wave of portal players and recruits, their defense will be much improved in 2023.

