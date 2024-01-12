Linebacker Sammy Brown Named All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner

Sammy Brown.jpg

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the All-American Bowl Defensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country. Linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson, GA/ Jefferson H.S.) has been named the recipient of the All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Brown is a five-star prospect and the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation. He will be playing college football at Clemson University

Past winners include Derrick Brown, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.

