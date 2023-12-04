Linebacker-safety hybrid Mondricus Daniel is offered by USC

Mondricus Daniel from Chambers Academy High School in Roanoke, Alabama, has earned a USC Trojan offer for the 2025 class.

The 5-11, 195-pound linebacker/safety is not yet ranked in his class, but his recruitment is heating up. His latest offers are coming from Florida, South Carolina, USC and Virginia.

USC’s defense was woefully underequipped this season. The hope was that USC had upgraded the roster going into the first weeks of the 2023 campaign, and on paper, it might have seemed that was the case at the time. However, in looking back at the full 2023 season, it’s clear USC did not have enough elite players to make a real difference. Alex Grinch did not coach those players well, but even then, USC did not have guys who simply showed up and dominated, with the exception of Bear Alexander. Not enough USC defensive players were able to simply impose their physical strength on an opponent lining up on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Mondricus Daniel will hopefully become that kind of player if he does choose USC.

#AGTG !!! after having a talk with @CoachRoyM I’m blessed to receive a offer from the University of Southern California @GoMVB pic.twitter.com/e5EPnVEoDU — Mondricus daniel (@tjaydaniel25) November 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire