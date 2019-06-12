Linebacker Quincy Williams signs rookie deal with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams, a third-round draft pick from Murray State, has signed his rookie contract.

Williams signed a four-year deal following mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday, becoming the last of the team's seven draft picks to do so.

Under the NFL's rookie slotting system, his contract was projected to total around $3.4 million and includes a signing bonus of about $760,000.

Williams is the older brother of New York Jets rookie Quinnen Williams. The Jaguars selected him with the 98th overall pick, filling an area of need a few weeks before former Pro Bowl linebacker Telvin Smith announced he has no plans to play in 2019.

Williams played in 43 games at Murray State, recording 231 tackles, nine passes breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

