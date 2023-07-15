Linebacker Powell Gordon has exited the transfer portal and returned to Auburn

After entering the transfer portal back in April, linebacker Powell Gordon has withdrawn from the portal and returned to Auburn, according to a report from On3's Justin Hokanson.

Gordon is once again listed on Auburn’s online roster and is set to play his redshirt freshman season on the Plains. His return gives Auburn eight scholarship linebackers after the departure of DeMario Tolan earlier in the week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon did not see any game action last year as he redshirted. The Auburn, Alabama native was named to the SEC first-year academic honor roll.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will add important depth at linebacker and could also see some time at the jack position.

More Football!

Auburn sports broadcasts will move to new radio home beginning this fall

Auburn football's top 10 offensive players from the 2017 season

Keldric Faulk named an impact freshman by On3

Bo Nix achieved 'ultimate goal' while at Auburn

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire