Linebacker Morice Blackwell to miss multiple weeks due to knee injury

With the season just a week away, the Longhorns received some unfortunate news on the defensive side of the ball.

Junior linebacker Morice Blackwell reportedly suffered a knee injury, and is now expected to miss up to four weeks. The news was actually broken via a Facebook post by his mother and was later confirmed by the program, and reported by On3.

“I have some bad news annnnnd some good news,” Blackwell’s mother Christine Trim-Blackwell wrote on Facebook. “The bad news is that Morice tore his MCL. The good news is that he will return in 2-4 weeks. Prayers are more than welcome from the ones that are sincere. It could have been worse but it’s all in God’s plan!!!! He will be back the 3rd game better than before!!!!!”

Prior to the injury, Blackwell was battling with David Gbenda and five-star freshman Anthony Hill for the starting Will/Dime linebacker role. Blackwell has 14 career tackles including one tackle for loss. and even had drawn praise from Steve Sarkisian himself for his versatility.

