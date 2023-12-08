Linebacker Keenan Pili returning to Tennessee football after getting waiver for seventh season

Keenan Pili is returning to Tennessee football after receiving an extension of eligibility waiver from the NCAA to play a seventh season.

The senior linebacker was injured in UT's first game of the season against Virginia and missed the rest of the season. He played five seasons at BYU before transferring to Tennessee prior to the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Pili entered the season as a starting linebacker but went down with an upper-body injury in his first game with the Vols. He made four tackles against the Cavaliers.

Keenan Pili will be one of two Tennessee football seventh-year seniors

Pili will be a college football player for a seventh year in 2024, while his career will have spanned from 2016-24.

Pili redshirted as a freshman in 2016 before he served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orlando, Florida, from 2017-19. He returned to BYU to play four seasons. Pili will turn 26 in April. He is married.

Pili is the second Vol who will be playing a seventh season of college football in 2024. Offensive tackle John Campbell announced Monday he is returning to UT. Campbell played five seasons at Miami before he transferred to Tennessee. He had a redshirt and a medical redshirt at Miami and is using his COVID-exempt year to play for the Vols again.

Keenan Pili was a captain, starter at BYU before Tennessee football transfer

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Pili was a captain at BYU in 2021 and 2022. He has played in 36 career games with 25 starts. Pili had 190 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and three sacks at BYU. He had 62 tackles and five tackles for loss in 2022.

Pili was slated to start alongside senior Aaron Beasley in 2023. Sophomore Elijah Herring filled in after Pili's injury. He made 75 tackles.

