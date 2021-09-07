Linebacker Justin Flowe named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Fourteen tackles in your season and career debut is going to open up some eyes.

That’s exactly what happened when Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week on Tuesday for his standout performance in Oregon’s 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State.

Flowe was all over the place as he led the Ducks’ defense with those 14 tackles in his first career start, including five solo takedowns. The Chino, Calif., native also had a tackle for loss and forced a crucial fumble that set up a game-tying field goal for Oregon in the fourth quarter.

The first Pac-12 freshman of the week for the 2021 season, Flowe’s 14 tackles are the most by an Oregon freshman since Troy Dye had 14 on Sept. 21, 2016. Flowe is also the first Oregon player since 2007 and just the fourth since 2000 to record at least 14 tackles and force a fumble in the same game, and he is the eighth player in program history to have at least 14 tackles in a season opener.

After just one game in the books, Flowe naturally leads the Pac-12 in tackles and was one of four Ducks to force a fumble on Saturday. Flowe and the Ducks will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 3 Ohio State this Saturday at 9 a.m. PT on FOX.

