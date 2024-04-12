Linebacker John Curry discusses being around Texas Tech football legend Zach Thomas
What's it like to be around Texas Tech football legend Zach Thomas? Fellow linebacker John Curry provides a glimpse.
Mark Pope holds a 110-52 record at BYU. He has never won an NCAA tournament game.
None of O.J. Simpson's former teams reacted to his death on Thursday.
Boras reportedly demanded at least $170 million for Montgomery. The pitcher ended up getting $25 million.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
What does Seattle need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters — and the charge of LIV Golf.
For all of Major League Soccer's growth, for all its stated global ambition, it still lags on its own continent.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss Scott Drew being a top candidate at Kentucky, the possibility of a college football super league, the Kalen DeBoer era for Alabama football, and Deion Sanders recruiting methods
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021 when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.