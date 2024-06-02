Linebacker Jerome Baker likely out until training camp for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are going to field plenty of new faces in 2024, especially on defense. During free agency, linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks were both allowed to sign with the Commanders and Dolphins, respectively. Replacing them were Tyrell Dodson and Jerome Baker.

Unfortunately, Baker is having a bit of a health concern at the moment. One of the newest additions to the Seahawks is battling some injuries, and is going to be away for a while. Head coach Mike Macdonald explained to the media the status of Baker for the time being.

Coach Mike Macdonald says from OTA day 5 it's likely new starting LB Jerome Baker will not be on the field for the #Seahawk until the start of training camp July 26, if then. Offseason wrist surgery leftover from Miami, plus "lower-body" injuries, the coach says.@thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 30, 2024

Baker had wrist surgery right before he signed a one-year, $7 million dollar contract with Seattle. Being able to get Baker healthy and back into the lineup will be critical for a Seahawks defense looking to improve from being among the worst in football for two-straight seasons now.

If Baker is unable to go, perhaps the potential future at inside linebacker for rookie Tyrice Knight could be coming a lot sooner than anticipated.

