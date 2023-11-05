Linebacker Jack Kiser on Marcus Freeman's challenge to senior leaders after Clemson loss
Being 'anti-fragile' means learning through adversity, Notre Dame football linebacker Jack Kiser says after 31-23 loss at Clemson on Nov. 4, 2023
Being 'anti-fragile' means learning through adversity, Notre Dame football linebacker Jack Kiser says after 31-23 loss at Clemson on Nov. 4, 2023
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Oklahoma dropped seven spots while Notre Dame fell 10.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to this weekend’s biggest football games as well as the biggest story in college football: what to do with Michigan in the case of their ever-evolving sign-stealing scandal.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.
The World Series champs made a strong showing, while Anthony Volpe is the first Yankees rookie to ever win a Gold Glove.
The Bengals had no issue getting past the Bills on Sunday night.
Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, toppled St. Louis City and reinforced the irrelevance of the MLS regular season.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
On a day that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarked upon a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concluded in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Ross Chastain won the final race of the season as Blaney finished second ahead of Kyle Larson and William Byron.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.