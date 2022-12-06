Linebacker Jabril McNeill announces he will enter the transfer portal

Don Smalley
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks football roster keeps dwindling as the transfer portal officially opened today.

Add linebacker Jabril McNeill to the list of Ducks who have decided to look for more playing time elsewhere. The sophomore from Raleigh, NC played in all 14 games last season, mostly on special teams, but only made an appearance in three games in 2022.

Given the fact he wasn’t playing much and he was so far away from home, it’s not really a surprise to see McNeill enter to portal and look for greener pastures at another school.

It’s pure coincidence that the former 4-star recruit from North Carolina leaves just before the Ducks are set to play the Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl Dec. 28.

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2021: 14 games | 3 tackles

2022: 3 games | no stats

Vitals

Hometown

Raleigh, NC

Position

LB

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

230 pounds

Class

2021

 

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

87

NC

LB

Rivals

4

5.8

NC

LB

ESPN

N/A

N/A

NC

LB

On3 Recruiting

4

88.71

NC

LB

247 Composite

3

0.8753

NC

LB

 

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Auburn Tigers

  • East Carolina Pirates

Twitter

