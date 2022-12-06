Linebacker Jabril McNeill announces he will enter the transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks football roster keeps dwindling as the transfer portal officially opened today.
Add linebacker Jabril McNeill to the list of Ducks who have decided to look for more playing time elsewhere. The sophomore from Raleigh, NC played in all 14 games last season, mostly on special teams, but only made an appearance in three games in 2022.
Given the fact he wasn’t playing much and he was so far away from home, it’s not really a surprise to see McNeill enter to portal and look for greener pastures at another school.
It’s pure coincidence that the former 4-star recruit from North Carolina leaves just before the Ducks are set to play the Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl Dec. 28.
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2021: 14 games | 3 tackles
2022: 3 games | no stats
Vitals
Hometown
Raleigh, NC
Position
LB
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
230 pounds
Class
2021
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
87
NC
LB
Rivals
4
5.8
NC
LB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
NC
LB
On3 Recruiting
4
88.71
NC
LB
247 Composite
3
0.8753
NC
LB
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Arkansas Razorbacks
Auburn Tigers
East Carolina Pirates
Oregon LB Jabril McNeill entered the transfer portal; he has played in 17 games during his two seasons with the Ducks @brilisking @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/9qmAfR9hoa
— FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) December 6, 2022