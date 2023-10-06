Linebacker Gerry Vaughn a 'pillar' for Iowa State football team

AMES – There is no shortage of credit to be spread around, nor are there only a few groups deserving of it, for Iowa State’s rise in the early years of coach Matt Campbell’s tenure.

There may be, however, one cadre of players most directly responsible for helping Iowa State grow into the Fiesta Bowl championship program it would become: Campbell’s 2018 recruiting class.

Brock Purdy is now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Will McDonald IV became the Big 12’s career sacks leader and broke Iowa State’s 50-year drought between first-round NFL draft picks. Mike Rose is among the best linebackers in program history. Trevor Downing, Sean Shaw, Greg Eisworth, Zach Petersen, Anthony Johnson, Tayvonn Kyle and others all became key contributors and leaders.

Their success – at Iowa State and in the pro ranks – continues to pay dividends for Iowa State, which elevated its profile both on the field and on the recruiting trail in large part because of what the Class of 2018 was able to achieve.

One of those players, though, is still producing on the field for the Cyclones.

Gerry Vaughn, the last man standing at the Bergstrom Football Complex from one of the most consequential classes in Iowa State history.

“It is huge to have that in the building,” Campbell said of Vaughn’s experience. “Somebody in that locker room that has played and is playing right now and has seen the highs of highs and the lows of lows, and has the ability to navigate the locker room.

“He has been a critical, driving force.”

Vaughn arrived at Iowa State as a three-star recruit from Atlanta, picking the Cyclones over other Power 5 offers from the likes of Maryland and Rutgers. He saw sparse action and redshirted that fall before seeing extensive time on special teams in 2019.

By the historic 2020 season, he was a defensive contributor and special teams standout, notching 24 tackles. He then moved into a starting role and would lead the Cyclones in 2022 with 71 tackles.

By the end of that campaign, Vaughn had a decision to make about using his final year of eligibility afforded to him by the COVID-19 waiver.

“I’m thankful that coach Campbell allowed me to come back for my COVID year,” Vaughn said this week, “and I thank the coaches and players.

“I’m just here to have a great last year of college and help any way I can.”

Vaughn’s ability to help this season has been limited by an injury that cost him two games before recently returning to the field. He has just five tackles on the season, but his value to the Cyclones extends beyond the statistical.

“When you look at Gerry, you look at a true leader,” sophomore safety Jeremiah Cooper said. “He’s been here for six years, so anything he says, I’m going to believe him because he’s my captain. He’s my leader. We follow his footsteps, and he sets the way.”

Vaughn’s captainship happened in a landslide.

“Nobody got more votes for captain on our football team,” Campbell said. “I knew this football team at least knew what leadership looked like when we voted for captains this year, and he’s the top vote-getter on our team.”

Vaughn’s status has added even more weight to his message inside the locker room.

“He’s seen a lot,” Cooper said. “You’ve got to keep that in mind – he knows what he’s talking about. Even if you think he’s saying some stuff that doesn’t matter, there is always something behind it.

“That’s what a leader is.”

It’s leadership that is paramount for a Cyclones team trying to turn the page not only from last year’s 4-8 campaign but also an offseason gambling scandal that cost them five starters and a first month of the season that featured plenty of adversity. Iowa State now sits 3-2 overall and 1-1 heading into Saturday's home game against TCU (7 p.m.; FS2).

“Gerry’s ability to have seen all the things that he’s seen - he’s seen great leadership, not-so-great leadership,” Campbell said. “He’s been a part of teams that have demanded to grow and teams that haven’t.

“That guy is almost a pillar for our locker room, and he’s been a pillar for our football team. I’m very appreciative and proud of what he’s done for our team so far.”

Vaughn describes his role is smaller though no less powerful after more than half a decade as a Cyclone.

“Being the example for (my teammates),” he said. “Always try to do the right thing, try to be there to help, any questions they have, any concerns they have.

“I'm always there.”

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

