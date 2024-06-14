Linebacker from Georgia commits to USC Gamecocks for 2025 class

Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway announced his commitment to South Carolina’s 2025 class Friday.

Holloway — 6-foot-2, 225 pounds out of Buford, Georgia — chose USC over Georgia Tech, Kansas and Louisville, according to 247Sports.

He visited the Gamecocks on June 7. Holloway is the No. 826 overall player in the country and No. 87 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings that factor in all networks. He recorded 45 tackles (27 solo and five for loss), three quarterback hurries and one interception his junior year at Buford High School.

The Georgian is USC’s 11th 2025 commit, joining cornerback Shamari Earls, defensive lineman Caleb Williams, wide receiver Brian Rowe, wide receiver Jayden Sellers, edge Anthony Addison, safety Damarcus Leach, athlete Jaquel Holman, edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah, defensive back/wide receiver Chris Hatfield and tight end Preston Douglas.

South Carolina football class of 2025