Linebacker Ephraim Asiata commits to BYU over USC

Three-star linebacker Ephraim Asiata has signed with BYU after a late push by the USC Trojans.

The Herriman (Utah) standout picked BYU over offers from USC, Utah, Tennessee, San Diego State, and others.

Asiata, the son of former Utah and NFL standout Matt Asiata, had 53 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries in 10 games played this past season for Herriman.

It’s a remarkable turn of events for a young man who was given by doctors a 1% chance of living after being shot near Hunter High School on January 13, 2022.

Asiata is the 19th commitment in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class.

The arrival of the early signing period and its collection of recruiting dramas often leads to strong emotions among fan bases, including anger and disapproval at a given choice made by a recruit. Certainly in this case, given all that Asiata has endured, one would think this particular recruit won’t encounter any significant negative reaction from any of the fan bases whose schools did not successfully recruit him. We wish Asiata the best at BYU and are grateful he is healthy enough to pursue his football dream.

Less then 1% to live and look what GOD DID! Mom sent this and wasn’t sure to share it But I know it will give motivation to anyone that is going through it daily. Know THIERS LOVE EVERYWHERE AND DONT GIVE UP! IM BACK!!

