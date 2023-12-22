Linebacker Elijah Newby felt very comfortable with USC’s new defensive staff

Elijah Newby, out of Cheshire (Connecticut) Academy, announced earlier this season that he would be committing to the University of Southern California.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to The University of Southern California! As soon as I set foot on campus, I knew that USC was the best choice for my future. From the amazing coaches and players, state-of-the-art facilities, to the undeniable tradition and legacy academically and athletically. I am 100% committed to putting in the work to help our team succeed both on and off the field. I am truly grateful to God, my family, friends, and coaches for without your persistent support I would not be the man I am today. To my new Trojan Family, Fight On!”

Listed at 6-3 and 185 pounds, Newby is rated the No. 7 Connecticut recruit, the No. 51 linebacker, and the No. 531 prospect in the Class of 2024 on the 247Sports composite.

Newby played on offense and defense in high school. At tight end, he had 17 catches for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense he totaled 51 tackles and 1 interception.

As you can see below, one of D’Anton Lynn’s first visits after being hired as Lincoln Riley’s defensive coordinator was to Newby. He was the first 2024 recruit to sign with USC on Wednesday, at the start of the early signing period.

Clearly, Newby and Lynn hit it off, a great sign for what’s to come at USC next season.

USC's FIRST signature of the early National Signing period IS IN! Cheshire (CT) Academy four-Star EDGE Elijah Newby has signed with USC ✌️ FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/SJWfStvOEb pic.twitter.com/fD2QqCHIX6 — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) December 20, 2023

