Linebacker EJ Lightsey breaks down commitment to Florida

Three-star linebacker EJ Lightsey became Florida’s 12th commit in its 2022 recruiting class when he chose the Gators Monday. He is the second linebacker to team up with Florida this cycle. Four-star linebacker Shemar James gave his pledge to the Orange and Blue back in June. After his commitment, he spoke with Swamp247 to explain his commitment.

He said his recruitment came down to Florida, Georgia Tech, Auburn, LSU and Georgia. The Gators gained an advantage over the others due to their great atmosphere.

“Just the people there made them stand out,” Lightsey said, according to Swamp247. “I feel like if I go there and do what I need to do, I can get on the field. When you talk about academics, they are in the top 10 for that plus a good football team. That is one of the things I really thought about too when I was committing.”

His relationship with linebackers coach Christian Robinson played a significant factor in his decision. Lightsey believes he can help him get to the next level if he heeds his coaching.

“It was a big thing getting there on the visits I took, but the love he showed me was something that helped us bond,” Lightsey said. “Ever since he offered me, he’s been in touch with me and reaching out to me and making sure we are good. He makes sure my family is alright and he gives me more of a family vibe than a coach. He talks to me about life and we talk almost every day. I feel like I can talk to him about anything and he is more than just a coach to me.”

Lightsey said that he was a silent commit to Florida since June. He committed to the Gators back during Friday Night Lights. Coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham were really excited when he gave them the news.

When projecting where he’ll play when he gets to Florida, Lightsey said the coaches told him that they believe he can play its three linebackers spot because of his versatility.

He added that he’ll come back to the Swamp when the Gators play Alabama.

“I really have seen everything, but now I just want to experience game day and all that,” Lightsey said. “I want to bond with the people and the school and people around the campus. I have seen everything, but just want to see a game day experience. It’s going to be rocking in there too with it being the Alabama game.”

