Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and the relentless Aggie defense stuffed the stat sheet in Texas A&M’s 30-17 win over South Carolina

If you’ve been paying attention, Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) is just inches (yeah, I said it) away from reaching 7-1 on the year, which includes an undefeated record in the SEC if the Aggies offense had been up to snuff in the second half in consecutive losses to Alabama and Tennessee.

On the other hand, Texas A&M’s 9th-ranked defense has been one of the most significant bright spots in college football since falling to Miami in Week 2, consistently tying or leading the country in sacks after every week. At the same time, junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has solidified himself as the best linebacker in the country by a fair margin.

“I got comfortable with the strategy of our game and playbook. I am able to see everything and compete.”

On Saturday, the Aggies came off their Week 8 bye week motivated to prove that the 2023 campaign is not a lost cause just yet, facing a South Carolina team dealing with midseason roster attrition and poor play on both sides of the ball, providing A&M’s defense a clear opportunity to tee off on quarterback Spencer Rattler throughout the afternoon.

Despite scoring 17 points, the Aggie D limited the Gamecocks to 209 total yards (176 passing, 33 rushing) while recording four sacks and ten tackles for loss, led by Edgerrin Cooper (7 tackles, one sack, 2 TFLs) and standout safety Bryce Anderson (7 sacks, two sacks, 2 TFLs) as both returned from injuries in the loss to Tennessee.

Even more impressive? Four players recorded six or more tackles, while Cooper, Anderson, safety Demani Richardson, and edge Fadil Diggs all recorded a pass deflection, exhibiting their dominance at the line of scrimmage.

Dealing with early season scrutiny, second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin deserves much credit, especially in player development. While Edgerrin Cooper’s incredible rise as a future NFL early-round pick has stuck out consistently, it’s evident that nearly every contributor on the defensive line and the secondary has taken a step in their collective development and in a must-win to keep their season afloat, every defender who took the field on Saturday proved made an impact.

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire