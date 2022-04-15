Linebacker and defensive lineman attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft
Check out some of the linebacker and defensive lineman attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Linebacker might not be a pressing need, but the Cowboys love drafting them, and now there's one who's even faster than Micah Parsons. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Despite Pete Carroll hinting otherwise, the return of Smith could close the pursuit of QBs for Seattle. That could impact Mayfield and the Browns:
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly is not expected to play in 2022 without signing a contract extension, and the club has yet to make an offer.
The NFL draft's first-round order has been repeatedly reconfigured by a rash of trades. More deals, however, could provide additional twists.
The Packers QB and four-time NFL MVP is excited to get to work with Sammy Watkins, his new wide receiver.
Former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch and All-America linebacker Scooby Wright among some familiar names playing in revamped USFL.
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has not refrained from implying they are willing to listen to any trade offers for the No. 1 pick.
In a podcast interview that debuted on Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called Seattle the “most likely option” or his next destination. This presumes the Seahawks want him. If they do, how will they go about getting him? The Browns are stuck. They owe Mayfield $18.8 million for 2022, fully guaranteed. If they can’t find [more]
Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer believes the Panthers will ultimately end up employing either Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield under center in 2022.
Lions fans did not like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft projections for the team and weren't shy about sharing their displeasure
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jets trading back into the first round to land Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in his newest mock draft.
The list of 21 players attending in Las Vegas includes one QB we didn't expect — and left off is one who is staying home.
"When you're on the golf course, it's time to compete."
The Houston Texans give their defensive line firepower and add a mean offensive lineman in Round 1 of the latest Touchdown Wire mock draft.
New information has surfaced regarding Tom Brady's unretirement. In a recent article from The...
Vikings are eyeing Georgia's freakish DT in the latest seven-round mock draft
One of Russell Wilson‘s complaints in Seattle was the Seahawks’ inability to protect him. The star quarterback took 266 sacks in his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, including a league-high 49 in 2019 and a career-high 51 in 2018. He tied his career low in 2021 with 33 but played only 14 games, which is [more]
Lance Zierlein and Mel Kiper went similar ways for the Packers in their recent mock drafts. One highly athletic WR, and one big guy. Pick your favorite!
John Wall – who drew the second-highest salary in NBA history this season – wasn't happy about sitting out all year with the Rockets.
The Hall of Fame defenseman broke down what the take-home pay would be on a $6 million salary, with the goal of illustrating financial literacy.