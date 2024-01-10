Linebacker David Gbenda back for a sixth season with Texas Longhorns football

Texas linebacker David Gbenda runs onto the field at Royal-Memorial Stadium after the Longhorns' win over Texas Tech Nov. 24. Gbenda announced Tuesday evening that he will return for a sixth season with the Longhorns.

Texas’s defense got a big boost Tuesday evening when linebacker David Gbenda announced on his social media accounts that he would return for a sixth season.

Gbenda racked up 50 tackles with 3 ½ stops for a loss and three quarterback pressures this past season in his first full campaign as a starter. He’ll likely anchor the linebacking corps alongside Anthony Hill Jr., the Big 12’s defensive freshman of the year in 2023.

In his post, the 6-foot, 225-pound Gbenda said “his time at UT has been filled with great memories and lessons” since arriving on campus in 2019 from Cinco Ranch High School in Katy.

“That being said, the job’s not done yet,” Gbenda posted.

Gbenda is of six regular defensive starters coming back for a team that went 12-2 and reached is first College Football Playoff. Hill, safety Michael Taaffe, cornerback Terrance Brooks and defensive ends Ethan Burke and Barryn Sorrell also return.

