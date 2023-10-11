Linebacker Charles Esters III using harsh words from Texas Tech football coach as motivation

The words hit Charles Esters III like a freight train.

Tim DeRuyter, the Texas Tech football team's defensive coordinator, told Esters that he wasn't sure if the 6-foot-3 outside linebacker was cut out for life in the Big 12.

"It caught me off guard," Esters said. "But then I took a look in the mirror and said, you know, he's right. I just gotta get better and work harder and listen to how you coach me."

It's tough for any skilled athlete to be told they might not be good enough for what they desire to be. Esters used it as a motivation. DeRuyter became one of his doubters, and he set out to prove him wrong.

"I've been frank with him when I first got here," DeRuyter recalled Monday. "I wasn't sure he was a Big 12 football player and he came and worked his tail off since we've been here."

With the ever shifting rotation of linebackers for the Red Raiders this season, Esters has been a key piece for the team's depth. In Saturday's win over Baylor, Esters accounted for two of the team's six sacks as the Red Raiders applied ample pressure on the Bear offensive front.

DeRyuter said Esters has taken advantage of his opportunities when he gets on the field, evidenced by his performance against Baylor.

"He's a very smart football player," the Texas Tech defensive coordinator said. "I think the biggest thing with him is it's really, really important to him. He spends the extra time, he's detailed in his effort and spends extra time watching film and all that going together produces results."

Taking DeRuyter's words to heart, Esters got to work. Appearing in just one game last year after redshirting in 2021, Esters transformed his body. He went from 240 pounds to 260, adding strength to go with his quickness. He used his time on the scout team to learn how to get better as he went against the first team offense each day.

"Last year I couldn't set the edge as good," Esters said, "but this year I'm able to set 300-pound, (350-pound) players so I can really tell the difference while I'm out there on the field."

Esters played a key role in limiting Baylor to 17 total yards on 30 rushing attempts, which included 52 yards for a loss between sacks and tackles for loss. He and the Red Raiders will be tasked with doing something similar against Kansas State this week in Jones AT&T Stadium.

DeRuyter's harsh critique is something Esters still uses to motivate him.

"I just use it as fuel to the fire," Esters said. "When he told me that, I said I gotta get bigger, get strong. I gotta work harder to prove all the doubters wrong."

College football

Who: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1

Records: Kansas State 3-2, 1-1 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 3-3, 2-1

Rankings: Both teams unranked

Line: Texas Tech by 1. Over-under: 56 1/2 points.

Last game: Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21; Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14

Last year: Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28 in Manhattan, Kansas

